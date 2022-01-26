Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.63, and it changed around $0.22 or 6.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $754.35M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.35, offering almost -350.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.71% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 502.06K.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.71 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.61% year-to-date, but still down -21.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -59.35% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLGN is forecast to be at a low of $3.75 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -616.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.50% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 10.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.38%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.91% of the shares, which is about 1.78 million shares worth $17.62 million.

Corbin Capital Partners, LP, with 5.84% or 1.5 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $4.0 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $2.94 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.