Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 5.34 million shares of the Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.53, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.98B. HAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.10, offering almost -1.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.56% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.85 million.

Halliburton Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended HAL as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Halliburton Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.56 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.76% year-to-date, but still up 6.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 34.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HAL is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.21 percent over the past six months and at a 62.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $4.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.24 billion and $3.36 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.80%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to increase by -158.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 62.70% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.40 per year.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Halliburton Company shares, and 78.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.70%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 944 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.30% of the shares, which is about 100.65 million shares worth $2.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.12% or 63.41 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 27.75 million shares worth $600.03 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 25.01 million shares worth around $540.8 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.