General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 2.43 million shares of the General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.83, and it changed around -$1.28 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.08B. GE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $116.17, offering almost -29.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $85.12, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.24% since then. We note from General Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.95 million.

General Electric Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended GE as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. General Electric Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) trade information

Instantly GE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 101.79 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.56% year-to-date, but still down -11.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is -3.07% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $119.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GE is forecast to be at a low of $94.00 and a high of $145.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Electric Company (GE) estimates and forecasts

General Electric Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.93 percent over the past six months and at a 136.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 158.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect General Electric Company to make $17.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.93 billion and $17.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.30%. General Electric Company earnings are expected to increase by 2450.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.00% per year for the next five years.

GE Dividends

General Electric Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.35 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 0.35% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of General Electric Company shares, and 72.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.21%. General Electric Company stock is held by 2,003 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 108.81 million shares worth $11.21 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.49% or 82.28 million shares worth $8.48 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 31.01 million shares worth $3.2 billion, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.05 million shares worth around $2.37 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.