Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.53, and it changed around -$0.17 or -1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.48B. DSEY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.61, offering almost -76.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.27% since then. We note from Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DSEY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Instantly DSEY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.44 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.89% year-to-date, but still down -14.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) is -19.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSEY is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $680.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Diversey Holdings Ltd. to make $670.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 64.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.26% per year for the next five years.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 05.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.81% of Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares, and 98.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.87%. Diversey Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Bain Capital Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 78.15% of the shares, which is about 236.35 million shares worth $3.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.84% or 11.61 million shares worth $186.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.2 million shares worth $67.35 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $56.9 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.