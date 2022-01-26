Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR)

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) were traded, and its beta was 2.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.29, and it changed around $1.33 or 1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.62B. CZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.81, offering almost -55.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $66.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.17% since then. We note from Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.96 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.36% year-to-date, but still down -2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is -18.44% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Caesars Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.45 percent over the past six months and at a 72.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 180.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Inc. to make $2.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 75.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.90%. Caesars Entertainment Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 72.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 27.50% per year for the next five years.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 22.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.40% of Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, and 95.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.55%. Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 694 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.04% of the shares, which is about 21.45 million shares worth $2.41 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 9.69% or 20.72 million shares worth $2.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 16.46 million shares worth $1.85 billion, making up 7.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 7.28 million shares worth around $817.08 million, which represents about 3.40% of the total shares outstanding.