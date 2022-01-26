Future Outlook And Customers Bancorp Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.29, and it changed around -$2.86 or -4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. CUBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.13, offering almost -28.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.63% since then. We note from Customers Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 499.02K.

Customers Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CUBI as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Customers Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.9 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) trade information

Instantly CUBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.10 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.30% year-to-date, but still down -18.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is -5.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUBI is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) estimates and forecasts

Customers Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 57.14 percent over the past six months and at a -36.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 107.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 73.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $201.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc. to make $166.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $122.95 million and $129.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 63.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.80%. Customers Bancorp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 82.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CUBI Dividends

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31.

Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.77% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares, and 86.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.80%. Customers Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 298 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.45% of the shares, which is about 4.68 million shares worth $201.53 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 7.23% or 2.34 million shares worth $100.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.97 million shares worth $105.16 million, making up 6.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $34.79 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.