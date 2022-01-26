Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 3.14 million shares of the Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.09, and it changed around $0.11 or 3.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $247.97M. FLDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.51, offering almost -143.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.59% since then. We note from Fluidigm Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 736.50K.

Fluidigm Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FLDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fluidigm Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) trade information

Instantly FLDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.27 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.17% year-to-date, but still up 2.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is -18.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLDM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -223.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -223.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fluidigm Corporation to make $32.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.61 million and $32.79 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.50%. Fluidigm Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 24.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.06% per year for the next five years.

FLDM Dividends

Fluidigm Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of Fluidigm Corporation shares, and 91.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.28%. Fluidigm Corporation stock is held by 168 institutions, with Indaba Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $49.07 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.30% or 6.35 million shares worth $41.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.19 million shares worth $21.58 million, making up 5.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.23 million shares worth around $21.25 million, which represents about 4.22% of the total shares outstanding.