F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.55 million shares of the F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $191.71, and it changed around -$29.43 or -13.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.88B. FFIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $249.00, offering almost -29.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $174.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.06% since then. We note from F5 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 489.71K.

F5 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended FFIV as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. F5 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter.

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) trade information

Instantly FFIV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 234.13 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.63% year-to-date, but still down -1.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) is -5.83% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $247.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FFIV is forecast to be at a low of $176.00 and a high of $303.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) estimates and forecasts

F5 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.10 percent over the past six months and at a 8.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $676 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect F5 Inc. to make $692.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.20%. F5 Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.80% per year for the next five years.

FFIV Dividends

F5 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of F5 Inc. shares, and 99.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.42%. F5 Inc. stock is held by 825 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.83% of the shares, which is about 6.63 million shares worth $1.32 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 9.37% or 5.74 million shares worth $1.14 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $339.64 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $314.62 million, which represents about 2.43% of the total shares outstanding.