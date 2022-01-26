Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.99 million shares of the Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.36, and it changed around $0.6 or 3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.27B. DK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.38, offering almost -67.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.6% since then. We note from Delek US Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Delek US Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Instantly DK has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.75 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.14% year-to-date, but still down -10.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is 11.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DK is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -95.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 51.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Delek US Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.55 percent over the past six months and at a 52.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Delek US Holdings Inc. to make $2.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.88 billion and $2.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.07%. Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -312.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.40% per year for the next five years.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, and 94.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.51%. Delek US Holdings Inc. stock is held by 246 institutions, with Icahn, Carl, C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.07% of the shares, which is about 7.46 million shares worth $134.09 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.52% or 7.06 million shares worth $126.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $56.83 million, making up 3.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $38.15 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.