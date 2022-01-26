Could Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 5.37 million shares of the Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.12, and it changed around $0.62 or 1.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.62B. YNDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.11, offering almost -102.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.55% since then. We note from Yandex N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) trade information

Instantly YNDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.88 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.73% year-to-date, but still down -11.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is -28.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) estimates and forecasts

Yandex N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.78 percent over the past six months and at a -48.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.30%. Yandex N.V. earnings are expected to increase by 88.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.30% per year for the next five years.

YNDX Dividends

Yandex N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.77% of Yandex N.V. shares, and 84.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.80%. Yandex N.V. stock is held by 576 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.27% of the shares, which is about 29.53 million shares worth $2.35 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 6.67% or 21.25 million shares worth $1.69 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 22.55 million shares worth $1.87 billion, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 13.08 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 4.11% of the total shares outstanding.