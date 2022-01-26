Could Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 5.67 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.72, and it changed around $0.9 or 2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.09B. UBER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.05, offering almost -79.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.19% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 29.79 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 46 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended UBER as a Hold, whereas 38 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.64 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.96% year-to-date, but still down -9.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is -20.70% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBER is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $82.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Uber Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.01 percent over the past six months and at a 72.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -283.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 36 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Uber Technologies Inc. to make $5.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.17 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.50%. Uber Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 59.30% per year for the next five years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 09.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.44% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares, and 74.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.44%. Uber Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,420 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.40% of the shares, which is about 104.68 million shares worth $4.69 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 5.00% or 96.92 million shares worth $4.34 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 37.28 million shares worth $1.67 billion, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 22.62 million shares worth around $859.39 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.