ClearOne Inc.â€™s (CLRO): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.2 or 23.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.47M. CLRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.28, offering almost -300.0% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.36% since then. We note from ClearOne Inc.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 273.35K.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Instantly CLRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 6.96%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -17.05% year-to-date, but still down -4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) is -19.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLRO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -273.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -273.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -32.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ClearOne Inc. to make $7.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. The companyâ€™s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.56 million and $9.26 million respectively. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.90%. ClearOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 74.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.00% per year for the next five years.

CLRO Dividends

ClearOne Inc.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.68% of ClearOne Inc. shares, and 16.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.19%. ClearOne Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.58% of the shares, which is about 2.17 million shares worth $5.11 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.11% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.54 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.