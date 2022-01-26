Can APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 14.05 million shares of the APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) were traded, and its beta was 4.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.07, and it changed around $2.53 or 8.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.47B. APA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.40, offering almost -4.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.57% since then. We note from APA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.50 million.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.53 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.98% year-to-date, but still up 0.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is 26.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APA is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

APA Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 78.18 percent over the past six months and at a 476.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.80%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.00 per year.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of APA Corporation shares, and 88.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.23%. APA Corporation stock is held by 668 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.84% of the shares, which is about 46.65 million shares worth $999.79 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 7.00% or 25.43 million shares worth $545.01 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 13.74 million shares worth $294.53 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.74 million shares worth around $230.09 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.