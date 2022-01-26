BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.91, and it changed around -$0.46 or -7.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $978.99M. BTRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.76, offering almost -234.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.71% since then. We note from BTRS Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

BTRS Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BTRS as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

Instantly BTRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.87 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.42% year-to-date, but still down -5.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is -26.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTRS is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -187.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

BTRS Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.08 percent over the past six months and at a 44.12% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $33.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. to make $35.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.66 million and $31.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.80%.

BTRS Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 25.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.30% per year for the next five years.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.28% of BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, and 86.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.10%. BTRS Holdings Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 18.49% of the shares, which is about 28.37 million shares worth $301.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.48% or 8.4 million shares worth $89.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.85 million shares worth $30.32 million, making up 1.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $26.39 million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.