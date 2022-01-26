BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 5.06 million shares of the BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.83, and it changed around $0.43 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.66B. BP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.64, offering almost -2.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.85% since then. We note from BP p.l.c.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.67 million.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.13 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.91% year-to-date, but still down -3.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 16.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.87 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BP is forecast to be at a low of $27.79 and a high of $57.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

BP p.l.c. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.48 percent over the past six months and at a 326.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,825.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BP p.l.c. to make $43.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.79 billion and $34.54 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.20%. BP p.l.c. earnings are expected to increase by -608.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -3.00% per year for the next five years.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.29. It is important to note, however, that the 4.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.85 per year.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BP p.l.c. shares, and 9.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.28%. BP p.l.c. stock is held by 1,062 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 26.17 million shares worth $715.19 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.43% or 14.17 million shares worth $387.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 10.0 million shares worth $273.3 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held roughly 5.91 million shares worth around $170.22 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.