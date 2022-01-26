Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 3.46 million shares of the Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.47, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.69B. GOLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.87, offering almost -27.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.3% since then. We note from Barrick Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 17.81 million.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GOLD as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Instantly GOLD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.30 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.58% year-to-date, but still up 5.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is 4.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOLD is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $32.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Barrick Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.81 percent over the past six months and at a -3.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.18 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation to make $3.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.54 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.50%. Barrick Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -42.10% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.20% per year for the next five years.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 16. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.85 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 1.85% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares, and 61.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.57%. Barrick Gold Corporation stock is held by 1,133 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 83.83 million shares worth $1.51 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 3.64% or 64.79 million shares worth $1.17 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 74.58 million shares worth $1.37 billion, making up 4.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 22.86 million shares worth around $419.93 million, which represents about 1.28% of the total shares outstanding.