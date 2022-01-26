Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around $0.14 or 7.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.32M. ARDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.47, offering almost -307.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.67% since then. We note from Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ARDS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) trade information

Instantly ARDS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.73% year-to-date, but still up 43.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) is -21.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARDS is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -813.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -380.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARDS) estimates and forecasts

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.55 percent over the past six months and at a -52.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 132.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.60%.

ARDS Dividends

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.77% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 18.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.13%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.60% of the shares, which is about 1.07 million shares worth $3.93 million.

Roumell Asset Management LLC, with 2.47% or 0.35 million shares worth $1.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 0.35 million shares worth $1.4 million, making up 2.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 82174.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.