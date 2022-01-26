An Analysis Of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 2.73 million shares of the Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.56, and it changed around -$0.37 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.56B. BKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.16, offering almost -2.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.97% since then. We note from Baker Hughes Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.50 million.

Baker Hughes Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BKR as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baker Hughes Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

Instantly BKR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.38 on Tuesday, 01/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.08% year-to-date, but still up 4.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) is 15.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKR is forecast to be at a low of $24.10 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Baker Hughes Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.12 percent over the past six months and at a 104.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Baker Hughes Company to make $5.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.5 billion and $4.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.10%.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 19 and April 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.17% of Baker Hughes Company shares, and 97.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.57%. Baker Hughes Company stock is held by 821 institutions, with General Electric Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 25.83% of the shares, which is about 214.03 million shares worth $5.29 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 12.21% or 101.2 million shares worth $2.5 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 45.91 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 5.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 44.9 million shares worth around $1.13 billion, which represents about 5.42% of the total shares outstanding.