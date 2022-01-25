Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around -$1.54 or -39.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.53M. WRAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -311.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.88, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -63.03% since then. We note from Wrap Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 254.82K.

Wrap Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended WRAP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wrap Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) trade information

Instantly WRAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -39.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.44% year-to-date, but still down -42.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) is -45.91% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WRAP is forecast to be at a low of $6.25 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -320.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -162.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) estimates and forecasts

Wrap Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.66 percent over the past six months and at a -72.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 89.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Wrap Technologies Inc. to make $3.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.42 million and $1.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.30%.

WRAP Dividends

Wrap Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.78% of Wrap Technologies Inc. shares, and 14.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.49%. Wrap Technologies Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.70% of the shares, which is about 1.01 million shares worth $6.06 million.

State Street Corporation, with 2.54% or 0.69 million shares worth $4.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $3.84 million, making up 2.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $3.67 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.