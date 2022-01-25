Why Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.62, and it changed around $0.27 or 8.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $112.47M. SBEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.94, offering almost -146.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.65% since then. We note from Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Instantly SBEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.12 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 209.93% year-to-date, but still down -13.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) is 232.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.75% of Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares, and 1.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.07%. Splash Beverage Group Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Parsons Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.36% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.