Why Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.07, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.49B. NU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -73.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.53% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.58 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NU as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.55 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.60% year-to-date, but still down -10.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -20.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NU is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -126.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $443.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.29% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 30.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.85%.