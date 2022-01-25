Stock Performance And Outlook Of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.60, and it changed around -$1.46 or -12.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.89M. IMTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.32, offering almost -16.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.77% since then. We note from Integrated Media Technology Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Instantly IMTE has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.32 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 137.14% year-to-date, but still up 20.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) is 142.01% up in the 30-day period.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.57% of Integrated Media Technology Limited shares, and 7.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.14%. Integrated Media Technology Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 23912.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.04% or 3688.0 shares worth $17333.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2239.0 shares worth $11441.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.