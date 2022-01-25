Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.20, and it changed around -$1.5 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.79B. STLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.37, offering almost -39.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.52% since then. We note from Steel Dynamics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Steel Dynamics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended STLD as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Steel Dynamics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.64 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) trade information

Instantly STLD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.34 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.87% year-to-date, but still down -12.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is -10.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STLD is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $98.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) estimates and forecasts

Steel Dynamics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.42 percent over the past six months and at a -25.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 481.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 150.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Steel Dynamics Inc. to make $5.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.6 billion and $3.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 106.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.80%. Steel Dynamics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.32% per year for the next five years.

STLD Dividends

Steel Dynamics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.25 per year.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, and 84.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.38%. Steel Dynamics Inc. stock is held by 790 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.62% of the shares, which is about 25.04 million shares worth $1.46 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.69% or 21.22 million shares worth $1.24 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.49 million shares worth $320.89 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.23 million shares worth around $345.66 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.