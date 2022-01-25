Shares Of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Could Show A Loss Of -92.96%

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.62, and it changed around -$0.49 or -2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.93B. RRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.48, offering almost -50.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.5% since then. We note from Range Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.54 million.

Range Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended RRC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Range Resources Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.68 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.57% year-to-date, but still down -16.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is -2.95% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRC is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Range Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.26 percent over the past six months and at a 2,444.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5,050.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 270.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $941.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Range Resources Corporation to make $871.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $444.81 million and $553.63 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 111.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 57.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.20%. Range Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 57.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.20% per year for the next five years.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.54% of Range Resources Corporation shares, and 92.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.51%. Range Resources Corporation stock is held by 386 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.08% of the shares, which is about 39.17 million shares worth $886.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.53% or 27.37 million shares worth $619.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 17.5 million shares worth $408.21 million, making up 6.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.01 million shares worth around $158.63 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.