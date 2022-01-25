Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 18.19 million shares of the Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $149.32, and it changed around -$5.09 or -3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.21B. SE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $372.70, offering almost -149.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $153.21, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.61% since then. We note from Sea Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.85 million.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 180.61 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.25% year-to-date, but still down -14.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is -33.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.7 day(s).

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Sea Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.46 percent over the past six months and at a -7.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 118.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sea Limited to make $2.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.57 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 87.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.70%.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.93% of Sea Limited shares, and 74.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.77%.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 33.73 million shares worth $10.75 billion, making up 8.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sands Capital Management, LLC held roughly 20.47 million shares worth around $6.52 billion, which represents about 5.12% of the total shares outstanding.