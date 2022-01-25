Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 33.24 million shares of the Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $70.74, and it changed around $1.81 or 2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.78B. RBLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $141.60, offering almost -100.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.48% since then. We note from Roblox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 20.84 million.

Roblox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RBLX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roblox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Instantly RBLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.45 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.43% year-to-date, but still down -10.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is -31.17% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RBLX is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $136.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 69.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 196.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $777.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Roblox Corporation to make $788.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $310.01 million and $504.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 150.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 56.30%.

Roblox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -256.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.10% per year for the next five years.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.81% of Roblox Corporation shares, and 86.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.07%. Roblox Corporation stock is held by 624 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 38.59 million shares worth $2.92 billion.

Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC, with 5.11% or 26.4 million shares worth $1.99 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.71 million shares worth $658.02 million, making up 1.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.37 million shares worth around $556.9 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.