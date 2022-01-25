Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 36.1 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.12, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.90B. HOOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.00, offering almost -547.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.67% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 15.41 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.96 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.13% year-to-date, but still down -13.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -28.62% down in the 30-day period.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $354.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Robinhood Markets Inc. to make $431.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.61% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, and 68.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.95%. Robinhood Markets Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 74.82 million shares worth $3.15 billion.

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with 9.92% or 72.34 million shares worth $3.04 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.79 million shares worth $307.34 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $78.63 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.