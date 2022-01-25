Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.76, and it changed around $0.17 or 3.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $313.21M. DTIL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.98, offering almost -235.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.04% since then. We note from Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 457.34K.

Precision BioSciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DTIL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Precision BioSciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) trade information

Instantly DTIL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.85 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.68% year-to-date, but still down -19.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is -41.45% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DTIL is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -404.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -131.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) estimates and forecasts

Precision BioSciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.82 percent over the past six months and at a 68.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -72.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 388.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Precision BioSciences Inc. to make $7.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.85 million and $16.35 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -55.80%.

DTIL Dividends

Precision BioSciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.62% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares, and 49.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.84%. Precision BioSciences Inc. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.03% of the shares, which is about 4.27 million shares worth $49.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.88% or 4.18 million shares worth $48.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.27 million shares worth $49.26 million, making up 7.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $17.15 million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.