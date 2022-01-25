Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 24.62 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.36, and it changed around -$0.11 or -1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.90B. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.24, offering almost -319.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.64% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 13.88 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.50 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.93% year-to-date, but still down -19.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -36.71% down in the 30-day period.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.94 percent over the past six months and at a 38.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 184.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Opendoor Technologies Inc. to make $3.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $248.89 million and $747.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,162.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 346.50%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 02 and March 07.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.12% of Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, and 64.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.58%. Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock is held by 399 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.50% of the shares, which is about 45.92 million shares worth $942.67 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 6.76% or 41.42 million shares worth $850.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 13.73 million shares worth $281.91 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 11.18 million shares worth around $229.56 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.