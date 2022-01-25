New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -13.68%

In today’s recent session, 3.56 million shares of the New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. NGD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.23, offering almost -35.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.41% since then. We note from New Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.50 million.

New Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NGD as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. New Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8200 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.33% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is 11.56% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NGD is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.59. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

New Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.81 percent over the past six months and at a 333.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.20%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $198.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect New Gold Inc. to make $213.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%. New Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.65% per year for the next five years.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of New Gold Inc. shares, and 51.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.91%. New Gold Inc. stock is held by 250 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.33% of the shares, which is about 70.3 million shares worth $74.52 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.44% or 16.58 million shares worth $17.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 34.59 million shares worth $36.66 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 30.55 million shares worth around $32.38 million, which represents about 4.49% of the total shares outstanding.