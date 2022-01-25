Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Shares Could Drop Up To -224.32%

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.48M. NEPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -872.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.41% since then. We note from Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NEPT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5611 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.39% year-to-date, but still down -13.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -7.13% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEPT is forecast to be at a low of $0.52 and a high of $1.20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -224.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.87 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. to make $16.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.50%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.03% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, and 14.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.21%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 10.06 million shares worth $6.08 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with 1.80% or 3.01 million shares worth $1.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 2.72 million shares worth $1.77 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $0.83 million, which represents about 0.97% of the total shares outstanding.