Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MTNB): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) have been traded, and its beta is 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $179.44M. MTNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.73, offering almost -130.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.67% since then. We note from Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MTNB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9165 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.82% year-to-date, but still down -8.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) is -25.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.43 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 127.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $63k and $20k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 455.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.80%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.00% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 11.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.42%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.64% of the shares, which is about 7.88 million shares worth $10.25 million.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC, with 1.50% or 3.25 million shares worth $4.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.18 million shares worth $6.73 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.28 million shares worth around $2.96 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.