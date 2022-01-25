Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.98, and it changed around -$0.61 or -2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.11B. LAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.56, offering almost -66.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.6% since then. We note from Lithium Americas Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LAC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.74 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.12% year-to-date, but still down -15.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is -12.63% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LAC is forecast to be at a low of $23.62 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 83.70 percent over the past six months and at a -31.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.20%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.70% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares, and 24.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.36%. Lithium Americas Corp. stock is held by 215 institutions, with Himension Capital (Singapore) PTE Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $50.69 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 1.86% or 2.24 million shares worth $50.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $49.2 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $40.92 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.