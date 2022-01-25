Let’s Talk About How Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.71, and it changed around $0.57 or 7.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. CURV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.19, offering almost -281.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.46% since then. We note from Torrid Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 776.51K.

Torrid Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CURV as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Torrid Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) trade information

Instantly CURV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.48 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.84% year-to-date, but still down -8.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) is -13.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CURV is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $331.49 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Torrid Holdings Inc. to make $305.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.90%.

Torrid Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -41.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.60% per year for the next five years.

CURV Dividends

Torrid Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.88% of Torrid Holdings Inc. shares, and 17.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.67%. Torrid Holdings Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.95% of the shares, which is about 3.25 million shares worth $50.08 million.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with 2.55% or 2.81 million shares worth $43.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $24.88 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.95 million shares worth around $14.29 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.