Let’s Talk About How Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.61, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $508.89M. ICPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.94, offering almost -149.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.69% since then. We note from Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 891.96K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Instantly ICPT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.17 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.17% year-to-date, but still down -12.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is -9.24% down in the 30-day period.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.47 percent over the past six months and at a 64.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $89.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.89% per year for the next five years.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.50% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 78.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.34%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 217 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.65% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $46.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.58% or 2.83 million shares worth $42.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.6 million shares worth $38.56 million, making up 8.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $16.52 million, which represents about 3.32% of the total shares outstanding.