Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.4 million shares of the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.28, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.98B. KOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.89, offering almost -14.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.94% since then. We note from Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.37 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KOS as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.89 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.54% year-to-date, but still down -7.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is 20.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOS is forecast to be at a low of $3.71 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 85.96 percent over the past six months and at a 68.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 71.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.00%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.37% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, and 77.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.66%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock is held by 235 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.77% of the shares, which is about 39.65 million shares worth $117.37 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.71% or 39.35 million shares worth $116.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 22.47 million shares worth $53.02 million, making up 4.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 13.0 million shares worth around $46.81 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.