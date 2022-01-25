Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.24 million shares of the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.91, and it changed around $0.23 or 2.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.81B. KC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.67, offering almost -584.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.75% since then. We note from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 million.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.64 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.73% year-to-date, but still down -12.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is -31.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $211.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KC is forecast to be at a low of $114.72 and a high of $335.72. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2977.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -951.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.95 percent over the past six months and at a 15.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $428.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited to make $411.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $298.56 million and $280.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.70%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 24.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.37% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, and 31.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.99%. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock is held by 245 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.52% of the shares, which is about 10.93 million shares worth $309.67 million.

First Trust Advisors Lp, with 3.19% or 7.7 million shares worth $218.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.97 million shares worth $160.08 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $59.05 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.