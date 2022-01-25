Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.10, and it changed around -$0.46 or -6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.91M. PIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.49, offering almost -47.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.44% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.30 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.24% year-to-date, but still up 17.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 1.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.74 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kidpik Corp. to make $6.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 102.84% of Kidpik Corp. shares, and 7.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -259.49%.