It’s Easy To Bet On Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) were traded, and its beta was 3.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.32M. AYRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.50, offering almost -900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.74% since then. We note from Ayro Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Ayro Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AYRO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ayro Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) trade information

Instantly AYRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4400 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.57% year-to-date, but still down -21.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is -41.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYRO is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -334.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -334.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ayro Inc. (AYRO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 183.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ayro Inc. to make $3.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $783k and $789k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 175.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 310.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.13%.

AYRO Dividends

Ayro Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.43% of Ayro Inc. shares, and 20.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.82%. Ayro Inc. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.82% of the shares, which is about 2.52 million shares worth $8.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.52% or 1.3 million shares worth $4.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $7.23 million, making up 6.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $3.04 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.