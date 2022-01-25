Is Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) were traded, and its beta was -1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.29M. HGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.20, offering almost -1058.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.19% since then. We note from Humanigen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Instantly HGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.26% year-to-date, but still down -11.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) is -33.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.98 day(s).

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Humanigen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.48 percent over the past six months and at a -72.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 864.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.70%. Humanigen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -426.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.50% per year for the next five years.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.62% of Humanigen Inc. shares, and 51.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.88%. Humanigen Inc. stock is held by 129 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.17% of the shares, which is about 8.8 million shares worth $52.19 million.

Valiant Capital Management, L.P., with 3.35% or 7.07 million shares worth $41.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 7.97 million shares worth $47.27 million, making up 3.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.68 million shares worth around $9.97 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.