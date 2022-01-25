If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

In today’s recent session, 9.51 million shares of the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $925.47, and it changed around -$4.53 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $933.96B. TSLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1243.49, offering almost -34.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $539.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.71% since then. We note from Tesla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.00 million.

Tesla Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended TSLA as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Tesla Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1,054.67 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.00% year-to-date, but still down -11.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is -7.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $928.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSLA is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $1580.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 92.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Tesla Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.42 percent over the past six months and at a 185.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 161.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 114.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Tesla Inc. to make $16.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.74 billion and $10.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 55.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.70%. Tesla Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 165.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 79.25% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 31.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.96% of Tesla Inc. shares, and 42.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.98%. Tesla Inc. stock is held by 2,836 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 61.99 million shares worth $48.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.26% or 52.83 million shares worth $40.97 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 22.65 million shares worth $17.56 billion, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 20.76 million shares worth around $16.1 billion, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.