If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)

In the last trading session, 8.15 million shares of the Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.74, and it changed around -$0.52 or -3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.26B. AUPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.97, offering almost -115.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.25% since then. We note from Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.61 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Instantly AUPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.93 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.18% year-to-date, but still down -20.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is -30.63% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUPH is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -154.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.01 percent over the past six months and at a -63.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.87 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $31.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.40%.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.66% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 39.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.24%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 226 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.28% of the shares, which is about 9.34 million shares worth $206.61 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 5.23% or 6.7 million shares worth $148.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.48 million shares worth $48.9 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $41.8 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.