If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.03, and it changed around -$0.09 or -3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $525.19M. WKHS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.96, offering almost -1317.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.89% since then. We note from Workhorse Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.63 million.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Instantly WKHS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.72 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.33% year-to-date, but still down -19.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is -38.48% down in the 30-day period.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.59 percent over the past six months and at a -404.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -104.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 84.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. to make $1.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $652k and $521k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 93.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.80%.

WKHS Dividends

Workhorse Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.16% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares, and 31.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.66%. Workhorse Group Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.47% of the shares, which is about 8.53 million shares worth $65.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.61% or 5.63 million shares worth $43.04 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.43 million shares worth $20.02 million, making up 2.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $23.97 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.