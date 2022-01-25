Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 14.22 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded, and its beta was 2.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.40, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.57, offering almost -206.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.34 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.69 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.21% year-to-date, but still down -18.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -33.66% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -196.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.10%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 20.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.84%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 110 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.89% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $26.51 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.68% or 2.8 million shares worth $23.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 5.37 million shares worth $71.91 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $14.77 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.