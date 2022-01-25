How To Invest In Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $883.26, and it changed around -$55.23 or -5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.80B. SHOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1762.92, offering almost -99.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $780.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.69% since then. We note from Shopify Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Shopify Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended SHOP as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Shopify Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Instantly SHOP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1,122.49 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.86% year-to-date, but still down -14.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is -32.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1607.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHOP is forecast to be at a low of $1250.00 and a high of $3300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -273.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Shopify Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.69 percent over the past six months and at a 60.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Shopify Inc. to make $1.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.00%. Shopify Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 334.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.14% per year for the next five years.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Shopify Inc. shares, and 70.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.04%. Shopify Inc. stock is held by 1,689 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.31% of the shares, which is about 6.03 million shares worth $8.18 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 4.84% or 5.49 million shares worth $7.45 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $2.69 billion, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $2.37 billion, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.