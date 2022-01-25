How To Invest In GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.53 million shares of the GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) were traded, and its beta was 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.08, and it changed around $0.33 or 4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $513.81M. GRWG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.75, offering almost -738.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.33% since then. We note from GrowGeneration Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Instantly GRWG has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.43 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.08% year-to-date, but still down -13.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is -39.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.9 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

GrowGeneration Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.91 percent over the past six months and at a 81.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 126.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. to make $116.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $61.92 million and $90.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.80%. GrowGeneration Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 194.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.81% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares, and 50.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.31%. GrowGeneration Corp. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 3.41 million shares worth $84.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.03% or 2.58 million shares worth $63.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $63.28 million, making up 6.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $34.88 million, which represents about 3.86% of the total shares outstanding.