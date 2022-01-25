Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.47M. HSTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.98, offering almost -725.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.17% since then. We note from Histogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 699.40K.

Histogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HSTO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Histogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Instantly HSTO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2949 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.86% year-to-date, but still down -9.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is -34.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSTO is forecast to be at a low of $2.40 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Histogen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.19 percent over the past six months and at a 57.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.00%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $478k and $431k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.60%. Histogen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -133.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.03% of Histogen Inc. shares, and 6.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.33%. Histogen Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.37% of the shares, which is about 0.99 million shares worth $0.75 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.67% or 0.7 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $0.53 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.