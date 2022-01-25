Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 3.18 million shares of the Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.57, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.12B. GRAB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.15, offering almost -207.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.18% since then. We note from Grab Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.46 million.

Grab Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GRAB as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grab Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Instantly GRAB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.97 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.02% year-to-date, but still down -7.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is -24.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GRAB is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -133.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 13.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.71% of Grab Holdings Limited shares, and 20.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.62%.