GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.63, and it changed around -$1.81 or -3.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.02B. GFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.25, offering almost -50.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.53% since then. We note from GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GFS as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.43 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.36% year-to-date, but still down -15.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is -19.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFS is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. to make $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, and 93.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.62%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio being the largest institutional investor. By Nov 29, 2021, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 3.82 million shares worth $264.37 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, with 0.27% or 1.45 million shares worth $100.28 million as of Nov 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.