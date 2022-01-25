Future Outlook And Zhongchao Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.07 million shares of the Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.73, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.07M. ZCMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.09, offering almost -136.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.61% since then. We note from Zhongchao Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19240.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.97K.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Instantly ZCMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Monday, 01/24/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.25% year-to-date, but still down -3.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) is -4.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

ZCMD Dividends

Zhongchao Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 21.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.29% of Zhongchao Inc. shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.32%. Zhongchao Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 15000.0 shares worth $24600.0.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc., with 0.06% or 10100.0 shares worth $16564.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 5917.0 shares worth $9881.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.